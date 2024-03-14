Rapha Faith Network withdraws Agradaa’s ‘Rev. Dr’ title, ordination certificate

Nana Agradaa is the General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel

The Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network, a fellowship of churches, ministries, and ministers that ordained Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, into active service, has suspended the fetish priestess turned pastor.

The network withdrew the ‘Rev. Dr’ title conferred on Nana Agradaa as well as her ordination certificate, which means that she is no longer an ordained pastor.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the group explained that the decision to suspend and withdraw Agradaa’s ordination was due to her recent actions, which it deemed unconscionable.



"This letter serves you as a notice of your suspension and invalidation/withdrawal of all documents given to you in the name, Rev. Dr Patricia Asiedua from Rapha Faith Int’l Ministerial Networks and other networks, colleges, and fellowship you have been registered with since your ordination by this network on August 2, 2021 till further notice.



"This suspension and withdrawal of ordination certificate, license, doctorate and membership of all our network was approved by the international executive of the network based on your recent activities that are totally against the ethics of ministry and integrity of a minister of the Gospel," part of the letter reads.



Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network went on to list the ‘crimes’ committed by Agradaa, the General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, including her divorce and re-marriage, abuse and insult directed at fathers of faith and other persons, blackmail, and other public misconducts.



"It is important to refresh your mind on certain character and attitudes we told you that the network will not tolerate;

"1. Abuse and insult directed at fathers of faith, fellow ministers, and other persons you have offenses against on social media and your television stations.



"2. Divorce and re-marriage without notice to the body.



"3. Accuse and blackmail the international president and some officers of the network.



"4. Public misconduct that negates the principles and doctrines of Christian faith."



