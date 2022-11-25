Raphael Gakpo grateful to NDC delegates for retaining him as Bono East Regional Treasurer

Gakpo Raphael Kofi

Source: Frank Aboagye, Contributor

The Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East Region, Gakpo Raphael Kofi, has expressed his gratitude to the delegates of the party.

The expression of gratitude comes after Gakpo Kofi Raphael emerged victorious in the party’s Second Regional Delegates Conference held in Atebubu on Sunday, November 2022.



Gakpo Raphael, who was seeking re-election polled 234 votes to beat renowned football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, who managed 126 votes to retain his position as the Regional Treasurer.



According to him, his resounding victory in the election only reaffirms his close connection with the grassroots and the trust they have in him as well as his level of trustworthiness, transparency and accountability.



“It is an election but I was sure the delegates were going to give me another mandate so I will like to take this opportunity to thank the delegates for the trust they have reposed in me by re-electing me as the Regional Treasurer. My re-election is an indication that the delegates have seen and appreciate my work and I appreciate that”.



He has promised to continuously uphold the tenets of probity, accountability and transparency as enshrined in the Constitution of the NDC and to champion a new path together with the other executives in the region to ensure that the party performs better in the 2024 polls.



“The dynamics in our political landscape are changing so together we are going to move the party in a direction that will ensure our victory come 2024”.



Full Results of the Bono East NDC Regional Elections



DEPUTY ORGANIZER



JOENAL NANG YINBIL – 261(ELECTED)



MUSAH MAHAMUD - 100



ORGANIZER



PRINCE OPOKU MENSAH – 195(ELECTED)

SINTUUBO JONAS – 160



DEPUTY TREASURER



AWUDULAI AMADU EBEN – 248(ELECTED)



AWUDU ISSAH - 113



TREASURER



GAKPO KOFI RAPHAEL – 234(ELECTED)



CHARLES KWADWO NTIM – 126



COMMUNICATION OFFICER



SULEMAN MOHAMMED MUSTAPHA – 212(ELECTED)



KWADWO AGYEI DWOMOR – 149



DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER



THOMAS BOATENG BOAKYE – 130 (ELECTED)

ABUBAKARI SULEMAN – 232



CHAIRMAN



UNAS OWUSU – 212(ELECTED)



AKWASI LAMPO - 14



ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR



HAMIDU AHMED HARRISON - 129



INUSAH ISAAKA – 231(ELECTED)



YOUTH ORGANIZER



BILAL M. SULEMANA - 16



SAMARI ABDULAI – 23(ELECTED)



DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER



OBENG AGYENIM BOATENG – 23(ELECTED)

KOFI BABA – 11(ELECTED)



MAHMOUD ABDUL – FATAHI – 6



DEPUTY SECRETARY



DONKOR ISAAC – 219(ELECTED)



HARUNA ISSAKA - 14



IDDRISU HAMISU - 51



PATRICK OPOKU – 77



WOMEN ORGANIZER



EDEGBE MARGARET DEDE - 3



FATI ABUBAKARI -1



ESTHER OWUSU BAFFOE – 21(ELECTED)



VICE CHAIRMAN

ALHAJI NASIRU YUSSIF - 122(ELECTED)



MUDA SULEMANA – 197(ELECTED)



MUSAH SULEMANA - 42



SECRETARY



MOHAMMED SHEMSUDEENI ALI - 158



ISAAC ADAEBSAH – 203(ELECTED)



DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER



HAJIA SALATU – 11(ELECTED)



YAA ANOKYEWAA – 22(ELECTED)



ELLEN OSEI - 2