Raphael Gakpo grateful to NDC delegates for retaining him as Bono East Regional Treasurer

Ralph Ndc Gakpo Raphael Kofi

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: Frank Aboagye, Contributor

The Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East Region, Gakpo Raphael Kofi, has expressed his gratitude to the delegates of the party.

The expression of gratitude comes after Gakpo Kofi Raphael emerged victorious in the party’s Second Regional Delegates Conference held in Atebubu on Sunday, November 2022.

Gakpo Raphael, who was seeking re-election polled 234 votes to beat renowned football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, who managed 126 votes to retain his position as the Regional Treasurer.

According to him, his resounding victory in the election only reaffirms his close connection with the grassroots and the trust they have in him as well as his level of trustworthiness, transparency and accountability.

“It is an election but I was sure the delegates were going to give me another mandate so I will like to take this opportunity to thank the delegates for the trust they have reposed in me by re-electing me as the Regional Treasurer. My re-election is an indication that the delegates have seen and appreciate my work and I appreciate that”.

He has promised to continuously uphold the tenets of probity, accountability and transparency as enshrined in the Constitution of the NDC and to champion a new path together with the other executives in the region to ensure that the party performs better in the 2024 polls.

“The dynamics in our political landscape are changing so together we are going to move the party in a direction that will ensure our victory come 2024”.

Full Results of the Bono East NDC Regional Elections

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

JOENAL NANG YINBIL – 261(ELECTED)

MUSAH MAHAMUD - 100

ORGANIZER

PRINCE OPOKU MENSAH – 195(ELECTED)

SINTUUBO JONAS – 160

DEPUTY TREASURER

AWUDULAI AMADU EBEN – 248(ELECTED)

AWUDU ISSAH - 113

TREASURER

GAKPO KOFI RAPHAEL – 234(ELECTED)

CHARLES KWADWO NTIM – 126

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

SULEMAN MOHAMMED MUSTAPHA – 212(ELECTED)

KWADWO AGYEI DWOMOR – 149

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

THOMAS BOATENG BOAKYE – 130 (ELECTED)

ABUBAKARI SULEMAN – 232

CHAIRMAN

UNAS OWUSU – 212(ELECTED)

AKWASI LAMPO - 14

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR

HAMIDU AHMED HARRISON - 129

INUSAH ISAAKA – 231(ELECTED)

YOUTH ORGANIZER

BILAL M. SULEMANA - 16

SAMARI ABDULAI – 23(ELECTED)

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

OBENG AGYENIM BOATENG – 23(ELECTED)

KOFI BABA – 11(ELECTED)

MAHMOUD ABDUL – FATAHI – 6

DEPUTY SECRETARY

DONKOR ISAAC – 219(ELECTED)

HARUNA ISSAKA - 14

IDDRISU HAMISU - 51

PATRICK OPOKU – 77

WOMEN ORGANIZER

EDEGBE MARGARET DEDE - 3

FATI ABUBAKARI -1

ESTHER OWUSU BAFFOE – 21(ELECTED)

VICE CHAIRMAN

ALHAJI NASIRU YUSSIF - 122(ELECTED)

MUDA SULEMANA – 197(ELECTED)

MUSAH SULEMANA - 42

SECRETARY

MOHAMMED SHEMSUDEENI ALI - 158

ISAAC ADAEBSAH – 203(ELECTED)

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

HAJIA SALATU – 11(ELECTED)

YAA ANOKYEWAA – 22(ELECTED)

ELLEN OSEI - 2

