Raphael Gakpo grateful to NDC delegates for retaining him as Bono East Regional Treasurer

The Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East Region, Gakpo Raphael Kofi, has expressed his gratitude to the delegates of the party.
The expression of gratitude comes after Gakpo Kofi Raphael emerged victorious in the party’s Second Regional Delegates Conference held in Atebubu on Sunday, November 2022.
Gakpo Raphael, who was seeking re-election polled 234 votes to beat renowned football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, who managed 126 votes to retain his position as the Regional Treasurer.
According to him, his resounding victory in the election only reaffirms his close connection with the grassroots and the trust they have in him as well as his level of trustworthiness, transparency and accountability.
“It is an election but I was sure the delegates were going to give me another mandate so I will like to take this opportunity to thank the delegates for the trust they have reposed in me by re-electing me as the Regional Treasurer. My re-election is an indication that the delegates have seen and appreciate my work and I appreciate that”.
He has promised to continuously uphold the tenets of probity, accountability and transparency as enshrined in the Constitution of the NDC and to champion a new path together with the other executives in the region to ensure that the party performs better in the 2024 polls.
“The dynamics in our political landscape are changing so together we are going to move the party in a direction that will ensure our victory come 2024”.
Full Results of the Bono East NDC Regional Elections
DEPUTY ORGANIZER
JOENAL NANG YINBIL – 261(ELECTED)
MUSAH MAHAMUD - 100
ORGANIZER
PRINCE OPOKU MENSAH – 195(ELECTED)
SINTUUBO JONAS – 160
DEPUTY TREASURER
AWUDULAI AMADU EBEN – 248(ELECTED)
AWUDU ISSAH - 113
TREASURER
GAKPO KOFI RAPHAEL – 234(ELECTED)
CHARLES KWADWO NTIM – 126
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
SULEMAN MOHAMMED MUSTAPHA – 212(ELECTED)
KWADWO AGYEI DWOMOR – 149
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
THOMAS BOATENG BOAKYE – 130 (ELECTED)
ABUBAKARI SULEMAN – 232
CHAIRMAN
UNAS OWUSU – 212(ELECTED)
AKWASI LAMPO - 14
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR
HAMIDU AHMED HARRISON - 129
INUSAH ISAAKA – 231(ELECTED)
YOUTH ORGANIZER
BILAL M. SULEMANA - 16
SAMARI ABDULAI – 23(ELECTED)
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER
OBENG AGYENIM BOATENG – 23(ELECTED)
KOFI BABA – 11(ELECTED)
MAHMOUD ABDUL – FATAHI – 6
DEPUTY SECRETARY
DONKOR ISAAC – 219(ELECTED)
HARUNA ISSAKA - 14
IDDRISU HAMISU - 51
PATRICK OPOKU – 77
WOMEN ORGANIZER
EDEGBE MARGARET DEDE - 3
FATI ABUBAKARI -1
ESTHER OWUSU BAFFOE – 21(ELECTED)
VICE CHAIRMAN
ALHAJI NASIRU YUSSIF - 122(ELECTED)
MUDA SULEMANA – 197(ELECTED)
MUSAH SULEMANA - 42
SECRETARY
MOHAMMED SHEMSUDEENI ALI - 158
ISAAC ADAEBSAH – 203(ELECTED)
DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER
HAJIA SALATU – 11(ELECTED)
YAA ANOKYEWAA – 22(ELECTED)
ELLEN OSEI - 2