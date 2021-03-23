Raphael Sarfo Patrick laces boots for Youth Organizer slot

Deputy National TESCON Coordinator for NPP, Raphael Sarfo Patrick

The deputy National TESCON Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Raphael Sarfo Patrick, has declared his intention to contest as Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the party.

The vociferous party communicator made the pronouncement on Akoma FM‘s flagship political and current affairs program GhanAkoma on Tuesday, March 22.



Raphael, who was tipped to win the post in 2018, eventually withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour upon sober reflections.



Even before the election is held in 2022, Raphael has gained massive support from both the grassroots and party stalwarts in the Ashanti Region with some describing him as “the right man for the job”.

“Well I am not surprised about this [endorsement]. The grassroots have seen our contribution in the party for all these years. The records are there to show and I believe that they want to have someone who will steer the affairs of the youth wing in the region and that will be my greatest feat”, Raphael, who is confident of a massive victory, told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



Although the NPP will hold its regional congress to elect party executives in 2022, some notable names have emerged to contest various slots.



However, many surveys and reports have projected Raphael Sarfo Patrick to win the Youth Organizer position in the party’s “World Bank”.