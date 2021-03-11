Rapists, robbers prowling on students; stay vigilant – UPSA SRC tells students

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has urged the students of the institution to limit the carrying of physical cash and electronic gadgets on and around the campus.

This follows recent reports of theft and rape cases on and off the campus.



In a statement issued and signed by its Chairman, Prince Nartey Wade, the SRC said: “Several reports have been received about various rape and theft incidents on and off campus".



"Two female students have been raped, according to reports; thieves on motorcycles have been snatching monies, phones and other gadgets belonging to students during night time.”



The SRC, therefore, urged the students to limit the use of “physical cash and make use of mobile money services.”

The Council further urged students who carry many electronic gadgets to "limit the number of such gadgets".



It also advised students to “avoid texting or making phone calls while on the streets going to their respective destinations” and “stay vigilant at all times.”



The statement continued that the “SRC is trying its best to provide security personnel at vantage points to monitor these activities” while encouraging students to notify their hostel security or the police immediately whenever they “notice juveniles or other strangers wandering about, or entering residence hostels.”



The SRC added that it is profoundly saddened by the events that have occurred to students and “want to reassure the entire student body that urgent action has been taken.”