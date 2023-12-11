Rapper Edem lands in court for allegedly knocking and killing unknown woman

Rapper and musician, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known Edem

Rapper and musician, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known in the music circle as Edem, has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court today, December 11, 2023, on charges related to a fatal accident leading to the death of an identified woman.

The incident allegedly occurred last Saturday at about 2 a.m. on the George Walker Bush Highway, when he was returning from a television programme at Abeka Junction on the saturday night, a news report by graphic.com.gh stated.



According to the report, Edem was driving an unregistered Honda Touring vehicle at the time of the incident.



Tragically, the unidentified woman who was allegedly knocked down, did not survive the accident.



Edem was charged with two counts: careless and inconsiderate driving, and negligently causing harm.



During the court proceedings presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo, the rapper did not enter a plea.



However, he was granted bail in the amount of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

The court has scheduled his next appearance for February 15, 2024.



