Rare footage of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's second term swearing-in ceremony

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of the Ghana, was first sworn into office on July 1, 1960 following the country's freedom from colonial rule.

Prior to becoming head of state, he was Prime Minister from 1952 and retained the position when Ghana declared independence from Britain in 1957 until 1960 when he became president.



After his first term in office, he was reinstated on June 11, 1965. Nkrumah was elected by 198 members of the new, enlarged Ghanaian Parliament which were mainly members of the Convention People's Party (CPP).



A rare footage shows Dr Kwame Nkrumah being accompanied to the Parliament House by his Egypt wife, Fathia Nkrumah.



Seated on a golden throne while holding the state sword, Dr Nkrumah was sworn in by then Chief Justice, Julius Sarkodee-Adoo.



Nkrumah swore allegiance to the nation and promised to preserve and defend the constitution declaring that "freedom and justice should be honoured and maintained".

Being a firm believer of a united Africa, he added that, “the union of Africa be striven for by every lawful means”.



The one-minute video also showed the ceremony was well attended by well-meaning Ghanaians and other dignitaries.



Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy and his influence on Ghana and the African continent continues to live on.



Watch the video below:





