Ras Minano performs at Ghana Independence Day & Culture Celebration in Australia

Ras Ekow Minano performing at the event

The Carisbrooke Park [Main North Road] in South Australia was turned upside down on March 6, 2021, as Afro-centric reggae artist - Ras Ekow Minano teamed up with his fellow Ghanaian artists to mark the Ghana Independence Day & Culture Celebration in Australia.

The Ghana Association of South Australia United Band, made up of artists like Ebenezer Allotey, Baajo Nii Aflah, Obed Aryee, Patience Okine and Ras Minano thrilled the fans who attended the show with traditional Ghanaian music.



Meanwhile, Ras Minano & the Hope Africa International Band raised the roof above the moon when they mounted the stage performing hit after hits from his Africa Oseeyeii Album which was released in May 2020.



Speaking to the 2020 W.A.M Awards winner, however, Ras Ekow Minano said the event served its purpose and as such can describe it as a very successful one.



"It's always great to see Ghanaians come together on one stage to perform for their brothers and sisters in the diaspora and I must congratulate the organizers for putting up such event which enables those of us in Australia to come together and also to be part of the Independence Day Celebration," he said.

According to Ras Minano, his latest EP - W) mba which literally means 'We are Coming,' released on February 8, 2021 is currently doing very well and entreat all music lovers to download it via itunes, spotify, reverbnation, YouTube, and Amazon.



The Extended Play [EP] has three tracks - W) mba, Bulley, and Jealousy.



The annual event organized by the Ghana Association of South Australia [GASA] is used as a special platform to bring the Ghanaian community in South Australia under one umbrella to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day whiles also serving as a springboard to exhibit the rich Ghanaian culture.



The event was proudly supported by the City of Salisbury Council and the Department of the Premier and the Cabinet [DPC] - Multicultural Affairs, South Australia.