General News

Ras Mubarak questions Exim Bank over alleged payment of GH¢2m to Shatta Wale

Public Accounts Committee Member, Ras Mubarak

A member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Ras Mubarak, has questioned the management of the Ghana Exim Bank over the alleged payment of GH¢2 million to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to promote Made in Ghana products.

At the PAC hearing on Wednesday, September 9, the Kumbungu lawmaker indicated that it was not shrewd for the Exim Bank to pay such an amount to an artiste.



“I mentioned GH¢2 million that went to Shatta Wale but the Deputy CEO says they wouldn’t know who the vendor selected. And this is not to say that we have a problem with Shatta Wale getting some amount of money to do whatever work but the Ghanaian public deserves to know how much went out and who got it because their answers were not satisfying.”

Responding to the question, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Kwame Adu-Darkwa, said brand ambassadors play an important role in promoting a particular sector.



“You will be surprised how brand ambassadors can be good for promoting a particular sector. Sometimes what needs to be done is that if you have done incredible work, it will be good for people to know what their options are, and having a good brand ambassador to do that makes sense.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.