Rasta case: I was scared the judge will be bribed – Student

Oheneba Nkrabea, the Rastafarian student who has won the landmark dreadlock case against Achimota School says he lost hope along the line over fears the judge will be compromised.

According to him, regular reports of public sector corruption in the media made him feel the judge will be influenced against them.



“At a point, I lost hope because looking at the country and from what I watch on the news and corruption, I thought the judge could be bribed. My only issue was bribery and corruption so I was surprised when the ruling went in our favor. It has to do with the system,” he told Starr FM Tuesday.



He however welcomed the judgment noting he was waiting for the school to issue a statement on the matter.



“I’m happy with the judgment, I’m waiting to go to school but I’m waiting for an official response from the school before I go”.



The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Cabornu, says parents are now free to make their children wear any kind of hairstyle to secondary schools in the country.

Reacting to the ruling, the NAGRAT President said “This ruling is not limited to Achimota school alone, it is extended to all schools so if you’re a parent whatever hair you want your child to wear you are at liberty to let your child wear. It could be Mohegan or any kind of hair even Achormo, you could make your daughter wear.



” And I will advise all our members to not waste their time in attempting to ask why the child is wearing that kind of hair. My understanding is that it is an open situation let us abide by it and enjoy the ramification”.



Background



The impasse between the students and the school has been ongoing since March 19 during which the two students have not been able to start academic work with their colleagues. They were placed at the school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) having satisfied the entry requirement by creditably passing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s results were attached to the lawsuit to emphasize his academic competence.

The school had asked the parents to cut off their wards’ hair or find another school for them. Though the Ghana Education Student initially directed Achimota School to admit the students, it backtracked after pushback from the school’s stakeholders.



In defense of the school’s decision, the Achimota School PTA said its revised rules and regulations from August 2020 indicate that students must keep their hair low, simple and natural.



