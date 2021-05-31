Rasta impasse: Judge sacks Journalists from courtroom ahead of judgement

After some few minutes to judgement, journalists were asked out of the court room

The Human Rights Division of Accra High has instructed all persons including Court Journalists to walk out prior to delivering judgment in the two Rastafarian students’ case against Achimota School.

Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea have filed suits against the School’s decision not to admit them over their dreadlocks.



The case was rescheduled from 9am to 2pm today May 21, for judgment.

However, few minutes to 2 pm, there were announcements from the court clerk and the police officer to the court that all persons who are not directly involved in the case including journalists to walk out.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo is currently delivering its judgment.