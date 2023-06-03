Rasta student who sued Achimota over rejection joins school's NSMQ team

Tyrone Iras Marhguy

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who made he news in 2021 when he fought th school in court to secure his admission after initial rejection is back in the news.

The school has confirmed that Marhguy is part of their team for the upcoming National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) championship scheduled to take place later this year.



In a Facebook post shared by the school, Marghuy is captured with fellow contestants of the A-list school at a NMSQ trial.



The post was captioned thus: "Last month, our @nsmqghana team participated in a Trial session as we prepare for the upcoming quiz season.



"We encourage all members of our community to reach out to the team and help equip them for a successful season," it added.



Social media users are celebrating the student's resilience despite the initial hurdle that meant he needed to battle the school in court.



Others are also slamming the school for 'shamelessly' parading him as one of their potential contestants for the upcoming contest.





Background:



Tyrone Iras Marhguy was in March 2021 refused admission when he initially reported to the school after the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) had placed his name there.



School authorities, supported heavily by its old students’ association, justified the denial, explaining that wearing Rasta hair amounted to a violation of the rules and regulations of the school and had the potential to breed indiscipline in the school.



Tyrone Iras Marhguy sued the school and in May 2021, The Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court in Accra ordered Achimota School to admit the dreadlocked Tyrone Iras Marhguy.



The exceptionally brilliant Marhguy sat his end-of-semester examination and passed with flying colors despite not having attended classes like his colleagues.

He even reportedly obtained the highest score in Elective Mathematics and Integrated Science among his cohort in the science class.



Later that year, Marhguy was selected to be part of the school’s prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) team on merit.



Now in his final year, Master Marhguy is set to lead the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team in this year’s programme, according to reliable sources.



Supporters of Master Marhguy, who are happy that he has not disappointed them, are calling out the school authorities for having attempted to deny the young his right to education and the school itself his brilliance.



Additional files from mynewsgh.com





Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















SARA