Rasta students impasse: File submissions in 5 days – Court to Achimota School Board

Lawyer Kwesi Fynn is counsel for the board of Achimota Senior High School

The Board of the Achimota Senior High School has been ordered to file its written submissions in the case in which two Rastafarian students are challenging their administration status within five days.

The board of the Achimota school the first respondent in the case which was absent throughout the earlier court sittings, entered appearance when the matter was called for hearing on Friday.



Lawyer Kwesi Fynn, counsel for the board, told the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court that he was only engaged as counsel yesterday.



Counsel told the court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo that even though they have received the originating motion of the case involving Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea, they were yet to receive that of Tyron Marghuy.



He also told the court that, they have only received Marghuy’s application for an injunction which earlier sought to compel the school to admit them pending the determination of the substantive matter.



Lawyer Fynn, therefore, prayed the court to grant them 10 days to be able to file all their necessary submissions for the case to be heard.

The court after listening to him, said it wants to try the case expeditiously and therefore granted them five days excluding the holiday.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame was present in court on Friday.



The Achimota board was also represented by Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.



Addressing the media after the court sitting Wayo Ghanamanti expressed surprise at seeing the AG in court and said his appearance in court shows the importance the state has attached to the matter.



The case has been adjourned to May 14 for a hearing.