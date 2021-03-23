Rasta students must abide by Achimota School rules – GNAT backs NAGRAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has declared support for the position of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) in the ongoing national conversation over the admission of students with dreadlocks at the Achimota school.

NAGRAT has argued students cannot be allowed to ignore school regulations on the basis of their religious beliefs.



“One does not understand why people want to turn our schools into deregulated institutions where people’s whims and caprices hold way. The school is not a fashion environment, the school is not an environment to exhibit one’s religious beliefs. The school is an environment for training and conformity is part of training,” NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu said at a press conference Monday.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, the General Secretary of GNAT Thomas Musa said the school cannot make exceptions for the Rastafarians.



“There are rules governing things happening in schools and we should be mindful that anytime anyone has a challenge, they should come forward with evidence. The school has a dress code.



"In those days we had Achimota sandals and irrespective of where you’re coming from you’re supposed to wear it. So long as you’re entering that environment, you don’t go and practice what you think, feel or believe.

“The school has rules and if for any reason you think your child has a peculiar condition, go and discuss it with the school authorities.”



Authorities at Achimota school have insisted the students must cut off their rasta if they want to be given admission there. The Ghana Education Service has backtracked an earlier order for the rasta students to be admitted.







