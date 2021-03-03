Rastafari Council of Ghana holds 6th National Conference

Members of Rastafari Council of Ghana during the 6th National Conference

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

The Rastafari Council of Ghana (RCG) has held its 6th National Conference in Accra under the theme, "Rastafari welfare; a new faculty of overstanding."

The occasion also marks the 125th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, which is in remembrance of the defeat of an army of Italian invaders near the town of Adwa on March 1, 1896 by Ethiopian forces led by Menelik II.



Addressing participants at the University of Ghana, Legon, the President of the Haile Selassie the First Foundation for Law and Society (HSFFLS) Empress Marina M. Blake, called for a remodelling of the Rastafari movement to incorporate more aspects of African culture.



The New York-based lawyer said Rastafarianism stands for the absolute rejection of anything that fights against the freedom and progress of Africans on the continent and diaspora.



She therefore appealed to Ghanaians to put an end to the discrimination of people based on their dreadlock hairstyles.



She said Western Education must be backed with the teaching of African culture to promote unity, love and consciousness among the youth of Africa.

President of the RCG, Ras Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, lauded the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), adding that the institutionalisation of a strong system to facilitate intra-African trade will help to accelerate Africa's economic independence as well as efforts towards continental unity.



He said the Rastafari movement vehemently opposes the practice of homosexuality and thus commends the government of Ghana for re-echoing the voice of the masses amidst pressure for LGBT+ legalisation in Africa.



Mr. Ocansey called for a broader research to be conducted on the new COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine before it is made mandatory.



He urged members of the public to adopt lifestyle practices such as regular exercising and healthy eating to strengthen their immune systems.



He called for peaceful coexistence as the nation awaits the final judgment of the petition filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the authenticity of the 2020 election results which was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor