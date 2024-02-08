Rastafari Council to hold 9th National Rastafari Conference

Rastafari Council president, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey

Source: Rastafari Council

Rastafari adherents from Ghana and various parts of the world are expected to converge at the Arts Center in Accra on Saturday, March 2, 2024, for the 9th National Rastafari Conference under the theme, "Political Consciousness, A Key Requirement For National Development."

The conference is organized by the Rastafari Council, Ghana, a representative body of Rastafari mansions and organizations in Ghana that has been in operation since 2009. The national conferences, which began in 2015 serve as a forum for members to reason about issues of relevance to Rastafari and how to contribute to national development.



Some previous keynote speakers at the conference have been, Prof Horace Campbell, Kwame Nkrumah Chair at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon; Nana Kobina Nketsia VI, Omanhene of Essikadu Traditional Area; Marina Blake Esq., a U.S based immigration lawyer; Prof De Valera Botchway of the History Department of the University of Cape Coast and Rabbi Kohain Halevi, Executive Director of the Panafest Foundation.

According to the President of the Council, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, "There's the need to step up our political consciousness at this time in view of the numerous developments on the African continent and in the world. Considering the departure of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS, there's a need for some serious soul-searching among Africans since our unity is imperative for our development. Africans therefore need to understand the implications of such developments to enable us to press our leaders to hasten the march to African unity since any further delays will be detrimental to the African reconstruction effort."



The conference will be followed by a musical show featuring leading reggae and dancehall performers in the evening hosted by African Star Sound System.