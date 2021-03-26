Rastafarian religion may complicate matters for Rasta students – Deputy Speaker

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has argued that linking the two Rasta students denied enrolment into Achimota school to the Rastafarian religion may complicate matters for the students.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, March 25, 2021, Joe Wise as he is popularly known said the Rastafarian religion is stereotyped by many as a religion that is associated with weed smoking and such a practice may go a long way to worsen the situation in resolving the issue of finding admission for the 2 first-year students.



“I get worried in the attempt to rope in Rastafarianism as a religion. If we do that then we complicate the matter. The reason is this: If you study Rastafarianism, it includes the smoking of weed and weed is an illegal substance. It is not a substance that is permitted to be smoked.”



Joe Osei-Owusu said the argument should focus on whether the authorities of the school have the right to turn down a student’s admission based on his/her appearance or hairstyle and not based on religion.



“We can look at it from the point of view of ‘Does Achimota school have the right to prescribe a way of dressing for its school including the hairstyle?’ If we look at it from that view, we can discuss the matter across the board. Just that if we bring in religion we complicate the matters.



“The condition is that a young man having been offered admission at Achimota school having obtained the appropriate grades, the only thing is that the school has rules and regulations. You can use this school for your training purposes if you abide by these rules and regulations. Does that amount to denying him the right to education? That is the question we must answer,” he emphasized.

He further stated that, if the boys are not willing to compromise with the school’s directive, they should desist from saying they were denied admission to the school.



”If you choose not to comply with them (the school’s directives) I don’t think it should lie in your mouth to say that I have been denied education.”



Background



The authorities of Achimota School in Accra on Thursday refused to enrol two dreadlock students, asking the parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.



The news has since caught national attention.

After public outrage, the Ghana Education Service (GES) initially instructed Achimota School to admit the two first-year students who had reported to the school.



Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General of GES told the Daily Graphic: “We have asked her [headmistress] to admit the students. The student is a Rastafarian and if there is evidence to show that he is Rastafarian, all that he needs to do is to tie the hair neatly.”



But the GES on Monday, 22 March, backtracked on that earlier directive, this time siding with the headmistress of Achimota School.



