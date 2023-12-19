Rastafarian student who was denied Achimota admission excels in 2023 WASSCE

Tyrone Iras Marhguy

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who faced denial of admission by Achimota School in 2021 for maintaining his dreadlocks, has achieved outstanding success in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Master Marhguy secured the highest grade possible, an A1, in all eight subjects he studied as a General Science student at the school.



Despite the initial rejection by Achimota School, a court intervention in May 2021 mandated the school to admit him after extensive deliberations on the matter.



This development comes after Tyrone and his other counterpart, Oheneba Nkrabea dragged the school to court for denying them admission due to their dreadlocks which is a staunch practice in their Rastafari religion.



But an Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, delivered its ruling regarding the denial of two Rastafarian boys; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea’s admission to Achimota School directing the school to admit the students.



The presiding judge, Justice Gifty Adjei Addo disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.



According to Justice Addo, it is preposterous for the Attorney General to have even suggested that the two were not students in the first place.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo consequently directed Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.





Because of elitist arrogance and backward conservatism,a whole Attorney-General fought this extraordinarily brilliant boy in court to prevent him from gaining admission to Achimota. Shame on him and all who thought like him. pic.twitter.com/EIb1vDLp3i — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) December 19, 2023

UPDATE: December 2023 - 8As in WASSSCE



CONGRATULATIONS TYRONE ???????????? https://t.co/69CcXIGSMc — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 19, 2023

