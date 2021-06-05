Rather suspend poverty, corruption and police brutality - Nana Aba Anamoah tells Nigerian leaders

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to Nigeria’s decision to ban Twitter and has urged the West African country to get its priorities right.

The Nigerian government has suspended Twitter following the deletion of a tweet by President Buhari which was classified as a threat to the people of Biafra. The words were considered to incite genocide.



Following that, Nigeria has banned Twitter indefinitely. This means Nigerians cannot use Twitter. They will need to rely on a VPN to help them access the Twitter app.



Reacting to this news, Nana Aba Anamaoh has intimated that Nigeria has lost focus on the important issues that demand immediate attention and resolution.



Rather, the government is fixated on protecting its ego while several issues of national concern like corruption, poverty and police brutality are left untackled.

Why should you ban Twitter while your country is actually on the verge of collapse with everything falling apart? That is how best Nana Aba Anamoah’s sentiments can be summarized.



