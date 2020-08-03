General News

Rawlings commends Otumfuo for protecting Ashanti lands

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has commended the Overlord of Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for protecting lands in the Ashanti Region from ''thieves and crooks''.

A recent viral video captured the Asantehene rebuking the Chief of Bantama over a wrongdoing on his part.



In a statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Ex-President and copied to Peacefmonline.com, Mr. Rawlings thanked Otumfuo for his good works and further applauded him for tampering justice with mercy on the Bantama Chief.



''I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the Asantehene for the steps he has taken, to seriously protect the environment and also to thank him for tampering justice with mercy on Nana Bantamahene.



"We each have to learn to take a cue from the Asantehene and be bold and audacious in our defence of the environment, especially from thieves and crooks, who with impunity can collect parcels of land anywhere, anyhow and do as they wish against the public good and the sanctity of nature," portions of the statement read.



Read full statement below:

OTUMFUO DESERVES COMMENDATION



Let me also express my gratitude to Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs for taking the initiative to lead a delegation of the Volta Region House of Chiefs to the border areas in the region to ascertain things for themselves. Some of the unsightly things we see on the Internet do not speak well of us locally and internationally.



Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self defence when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party. The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority.

Issued By:



Kobina Andoh Amoakwa



(Communications Directorate)

