Rawlings condemns bloodshed amid ongoing #EndSARS protests

Former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings has condemned the ongoing brutalities in Nigeria following clashes between security forces and citizens over the infamous #EndSARS protests.

In a tweet sent out by former president of Ghana on Wednesday October 21 2020, urged for all conscientious citizens of Africa to condemn the bloodshed and called on parties involved to act with integrity.



"My heart goes out to #Nigeria and #Nigerians and I encourage all to move towards non-violent engagement. All conscientious citizens of Africa must condemn the bloodshed and call on all parties to act with integrity before the crisis gets out of control. We call for integrity and circumspection of all personnel involved," the tweet read.



Nigerians in the past week have ramped up widespread protests — online and offline — against rampant brutality by local police.



The core of the protests includeded a call for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to scrap SARS, a “special” police unit designated to combat armed robbery but according to reports by Nigerian media, SARS is largely known for blatant extortion and in some cases, extra-judicial killings.



Thousands of Nigerians including celebrities have taken to the streets to protest the killings of innocent people and against the assaults.



Meawnhile, Ghana's current President, Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a message of solidarity to the people off Nigeria following clashes between security forces and citizens over police brutality protests.

This came after pressure was mounted on President Akufo-Addo on social media to speak out on the ongoing #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality protests after force was reportedly used against the protestors.



Several reports said protestors had been killed in the Lagos on Wednesday night, scaling up not just the disaffection against the Nigeria government but the silence of Ghana’s president who is also Chairperson of the West Africa sub-regional body ECOWAS.



Also, Nigerians and Ghanaians including high profile musicians, broadcasters and actors had ealier taken to Twitter to express their misgivings over Mr Akufo-Addo’s long silence on the issues happening in the oil-producing West African nation.



See Former President Rawlings' tweet below:





My heart goes out to #Nigeria and #Nigerians and I encourage all to move towards non-violent engagement. All conscientious citizens of Africa must condemn the bloodshed and call on all parties to act with integrity... pic.twitter.com/0rzcu0kZQk — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) October 21, 2020