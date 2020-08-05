General News

Rawlings cries over Ahwois’ attempt to take over control of NDC

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the National Democratic Congress has hinted of a plot by certain figures to wrestle control of the party from him.

The former president was worried and furious that his hold over the party seems to be slipping through his hands.



In a Facebook post, Rawlings made some allusions that some people including Professor Kwamena Ahwoi are ‘seeking control of the NDC party.’



Rawlings added that the party has survived ‘on the authority of the word’ and any attempt to take it away will lead to its collapse.



“The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority.”



Rawlings’ relevance to the NDC has become a topic for concern after he was sidestepped by Mahama in the selection of running mate for the 2020 elections.

Rawlings, according to sources preferred former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor who is seen as a chip of the old block.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that when Mahama visited Rawlings to discuss his choice of running mate with him, the former president assured him of his support if he settled on Kwabena Duffuor.



The claim that Opoku-Agyemang was not the preferred candidate for Rawlings was confirmed by the former president when Opoku-Agyemang called on him.



“…. If this was the case then there was no reason to stand against it even though I had a few others in mind,” the former President said.



Rawlings’ loss is believed to be a gain for the Ahwoi brothers as sources say they were insistent on the choice of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Sources close to the NDC who spoke to www.ghanaweb.com prior to the naming of Opoku-Agyemang said the Ahwoi’s had assured Mahama of unflinching support if he picked someone from their region as his partner.



Mahama’s decision to go with Ahwoi’s instead of Rawlings has been said to be a sign of Rawlings’ diminishing influence in the NDC.



While Rawlings’ recommendation was rejected by Mahama, the Ahwoi saw their influence in the party record a rise after Mahama went with their choice.



The book by Kwamena Ahwoi has been interpreted as a move to make the former president unpopular in the NDC.

