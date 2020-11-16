Rawlings’ death: Woman defies protocol, ‘storms’ AICC to weep uncontrollably

A sad day it was last week, when news broke that the longest serving leader of the Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings had passed away.

Political stalwarts, friends and symphatisers alike, visited the late former president’s residence at Ridge to express their condolences to the family.



On Monday, November 16, 2020 the state opened a condolence book in memory of the late Jerry John Rawlings.



Officially, the book has been opened only to dignitaries and persons categorised under state protocol, with the date for general public yet to be communicated.



A middle-aged woman, who couldn’t hold back emotions, broke all protocols laid down by the state to enter the premises of the Accra International Conference Centre where the book of condolence has been stationed.

The woman who could not hide her feelings cried her eyes out in the auditorium until state officials explained the process to her and escorted her out of the auditorium.



Persons who thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to pen down their tribute on Monday included; Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, Chief Justice, Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, Head of United States Office and the Sahel, Ibn Chambas, Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hannah Tetteh among other dignitaries.



