‘Rawlings death has created a big vacuum in Ghana's political space’ - Wa residents

Late Jerry John Rawlings

Some residents in Wa on Thursday said former President Jerry John Rawlings’ death has created a big vacuum in Ghana’s political space.

They said Rawlings represented unity and he was also credited for the restoration of democracy in 1992, which gave birth to the Fourth Republic.



Speaking in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency in Wa after the news of Rawlings’ death broke, they said the country had lost an illustrious son and a person of character and wisdom.



Mr Lambert Kanmiki, an Educationist, said though Mr Rawlings played a significant role in Ghana's development, especially in fighting corruption, the country had not given him the needed recognition.



"A country that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for,” he said.



Mr Kanmiki said former President Rawlings would be remembered for his sense of humour and his contribution to multi-party democracy.



Mr Adam Issahaku, a resident, said: “I am still shocked that a man who just buried his mother had just died like that. I am still wondering whether it is true that he is dead or not. He has done a lot for Ghana, especially concerning our democracy”.

Mr Daniel Samwini, a resident, said death was inevitable but still found it difficult to believe that the former president was dead.



“I have heard of his death and I still can’t believe it. Death is something we cannot prevent but we just have to pray that he gets a peaceful rest,” he said.



Mr Samwini believed that it was through former President Rawlings that Ghana’s democracy had thrived and that: “Though it was tough from the beginning, we are all benefiting from it today”.



President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, at age 73.



