Rawlings deserves a befitting state burial, not an ostentatious one – Abodakpi

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020

Former President Jerry John Rawlings deserves a befitting state burial which reflects his simple lifestyle, not an ostentatious one, Chairperson of the Volta Regional Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Kwasi Abodakpi has said.

He believes the NDC founder during his days as a leader rather identified with the masses and as such deserves a burial that reflects his ideals while he lived.



Dan Abodakpi made this known in a statement read on his behalf at a vigil organized by the NDC to honour the late former president.



“Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings deserves a befitting state burial. Not an ostentatious state burial but a burial ceremony that should reflect his simple, ordinary and magnanimous lifestyle…” he said.



As such he gave indications that the opposition NDC will play pivotal roles in the pre-burial and burial preparations of the former president, in consultation with the bereaved family.



His statement read in part “the NDC in consultation with his family, allied family, and Anlo/Volta traditional rulers, shall demand full participation in the pre-burial, and burial arrangements. The NDC, which is Jerry John Rawlings’s living legacy, shall honour him by participating in his funeral and burial activities.”

“It would be unconscionable, and an indelible blot on the conscience of NDC not to honour our FOUNDER by not playing key activities and roles in his burial ceremony,” he added.



According to Mr Abodakpi, key stakeholders must always give the ordinary Ghanaians on the street space and opportunity to pay their last respects to the former president, as he impacted their lives more during his days as president.



“Jerry John Rawlings positively impacted many lives. From the street hawker to leaders of nations. Let us create the opportunity and the platform for them to pay their last respect,” he said.







