Rawlings had positive impact on Ghana – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and Former President JJ Rawlings

Former President John Mahama says it is the responsibility of the National Democratic Congress to guarantee the place of the late former President Jerry Rawlings in history.

According to him, even though Mr Rawlings was not perfect, he had a positive impact on the nation.



“No human is perfect but on the balance, his role in Ghana’s history is a positive one. He is responsible for ending coups in Ghana. It is our duty to ensure that his role in history is guaranteed,” Mr Mahama told the political committee of the NDC at a meeting in Accra Friday.



The party leadership is meeting to plan its role in the state funeral being arranged for the former President.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says the government will give a befitting funeral to the late former president.



“Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly,” he told the family of the late President at the Jubilee House Thursday when they visited to formally inform him of his passing.

Mr Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Thursday.



Mr. Rawlings had been on admission at the Teaching hospital since Sunday, Starr News sources say.



It comes weeks after the passing of his mother.







