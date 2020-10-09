Rawlings hails Akufo-Addo for paying back $45k Ghana owed D.K. Poison

D.K Poison has been chasing the money for more than half of his life

Former president J.J Rawlings has commended president Nana Akufo-Addo for instructing the Finance Ministry to pay a $45,000 loan Ghana contracted from ex-boxer D.K. Poison some decades ago.

Mr. Akufo-Addo has instructed that the former world boxing champion be paid back on compassionate grounds.



D.K. ‘Poison’ loaned the cash to the state during the administration of military leader General Kutu Acheampong at a time the country was in dire need of money to save the economy.



He has been unsuccessful in retrieving the money from previous governments.



In a letter dated September 28, 2020 and signed by the Secretary of the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, President Akufo-Addo has directed that the money should be paid to D.K. Poison on “compassionate grounds.”



“By a copy of this letter, the Ministry of Finance is requested to take the necessary action to give effect to this directive,” the letter noted.

Following the development, Mr. Rawlings has issued a statement to thank the president for the show of love.



Below is the full statement:



AKUFO-ADDO DESERVES COMMENDATION FOR D.K. POISON PAYMENT



President Nana Akufo Addo deserves commendation for approving the payment of US$45,000 the state owed former World Boxing Champion, David Kotei, popularly known as D.K. Poison.



It is gratifying that the President chose to approve the payment on compassionate grounds.

It is also noteworthy that the President’s decision was informed by the report of an investigative team that looked into the retired world champion’s petition before the payment was approved.



We have for decades observed how some of our outstanding sportsmen have become destitute because of the lack of a steady income.



The best testament of gratitude D.K. Poison can show to the President and the country, will be to manage the funds judiciously.



I take this opportunity to urge our successful sportsmen to endeavour to manage their resources in a prudent manner as they retire relatively younger and have to contend with whatever resources they earned while in active sports.



It is also important that our successful sportsmen show graciousness to some of our retired sportsmen who are in need.

Issued By:



Kobina Andoh Amoakwa



(Communications Directorate)