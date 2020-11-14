Rawlings has left a huge void in Ghana's political space - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has eulogised the late Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Mr Iddrisu, the demise of former President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Jerry John Rawlings has created a void in the country’s political sphere.



“I am devastated and grieved. I am also mourning the founder and leader of our great NDC party. Jerry John Rawlings whose sudden departure leaves a void. A void in our heart and a void in the political landscape of our country that I believe will be difficult, if not impossible to fill”.



The minority leader believes Ghana owes its status as a stable democratic state partly due to the sacrifices of the late statesman.



“ He played his part in building peaceful democratic Ghana, navigating the difficulty of militarism to multiparty constitutional rule. He fought corruption, he fought nepotism, he fought cronyism but we are not out of the woods yet. His death has awakened all of us to seek the public good as we aspire to public office,” he told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged its commitment to ensuring that the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings is given a befitting burial.

Former President John Mahama said this after an in-camera meeting with his party’s political committee on Friday.







The party has since suspended its political activities following Mr Rawlings’ demise.



Mr Rawlings died on Thursday at about 10:10 am aged 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.



