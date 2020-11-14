Rawlings’ integrity, sublime leadership imprinted in the sand of time – PPP

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has joined Ghanaians to mourn the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the first President of the Fourth Republic died on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, after a short illness.



In a statement sympathising with his Ghanaians and his family, the PPP said: “We fondly remember former President Rawlings as a legendary revolutionary leader, a nationalist, disciplinarian, pragmatist and a defender of social justice who devoted his entire life to the development and empowerment of Ghanaians.



“His integrity, sublime leadership, and contribution to the socio-political development of Ghana and the continent at large are imprinted in the sand of time.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, family members, friends, and his political associates; particularly, the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Rawlings was 73 years old.



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama said Rawlings’ fight for social justice and the principles of probity and accountability ended coup d’etats in Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mahama said: “President Jerry John Rawlings is no longer with us. Ghana has lost an icon.”



Mahama arrived in Accra Thursday night, following the suspension of his campaign in the Ashanti Region on hearing the news of the death of the founder of the NDC.



“Now, more than ever, we have a sacred duty to uphold and defend the values of the 4th Republic that President Rawlings held so dear – peace, democracy, probity and accountability, respect for human rights, freedom of the press, tolerance and inclusion,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo directed all national flags to fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country in honour of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The President also declared seven-day national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.