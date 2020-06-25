General News

Rawlings is a fantastic person but I detest his politics - Kweku Baako

Seasoned journalist, Kweku Baako has complimented former President, Jerry John Rawlings following his birthday celebration on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Former President Rawlings turned 73 years this year and Ghanaians together with some high-profile personalities poured out their wishes.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sent a birthday message praying for long life for him.



“I wish the former President of the Republic, H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a happy 73rd birthday. May Allah preserve him and grant him good health to continue to help in nation-building,” he wrote.



Speaking on Peace FM's Wednesday's edition of 'Kokrokoo', Kweku Baako also packaged some beautiful words for Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic.

According to him, Mr. Rawlings is an affable and fantastic human.



"It's his politics I detest but he's a fantastic social being. His personality, sense of humor and everything, you can't take that away from him. It's just the politics that I detest but it is so obvious, he is a fantastic human being. If you're with him or if you have known him, his sense of humor; you'll like that. Perhaps, politics was not good for him'," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.





