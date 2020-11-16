Rawlings is one of Ghana’s greatest leaders – Obed Asamoah

Obed Yao Asamoah is a former Attorney General

Obed Yao Asamoah, a former Attorney General who served under the Rawlings regime has paid glowing tributes to his former boss, Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, Rawlings introduced new elements into Ghana’s politics and should be recognized as such.



He opined that Rawlings should be acknowledged as one of the country’s most successful presidents.



Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, Dr Obed Asamoah said the news of the passing of the country’s longest-serving leader came as a shock to him.



“It was very shocking to me and it was difficult to say anything after hearing the news. I didn’t expect it. I was at his mother’s funeral few weeks ago and I saw him and we greeted each other and he seemed quite healthy so I did not expect him to die so quickly”.



“He certainly will go down as one of the greatest leaders of Ghana. He brought new elements into the system of government. After the 1966 coup, there were attempts to remove the NLC but those were attempts by senior military officers trying to replace those senior military officers that had taken power. Some of the attempts were to restore the CPP tradition but Rawlings brought a new element into the whole equation”, he said.



Jerry John Rawlings, the man who ruled Ghana for almost two decades died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020. On Sunday, the NDC, the party founded by the fallen statesman, held vigil at the Obra Spot in Circle, Accra to honor his memory.

Addressing the gathering, flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama preached the message of unity and peace.



“He [Rawlings] was not perfect, neither are we perfect… Having led this country for 19 years, longer than any past leader has and ever will, his impact on where our country has come from and where it is headed cannot be understated. Let us make his death bring us together,” Mahama remarked.



The General-Secretary of the party also called for the institution of June 4 as a national holiday to honor the memory of Rawlings.



“If the current government thinks that President Rawlings was a great man, then let them honour his great works and his great works can be remembered if we observe June 4, at least for one day when the nation will stand still, go back and review what June 4 stood for and to re-energize ourselves to live by the principles,” he said.



A national book of condolence has also been opened today, November 16 2020.