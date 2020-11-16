Rawlings led an inclusive government - Zanetor

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings with her late father JJ Rawlings

The eldest daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said her late father led an inclusive government that considered the opinions of others during decision making.

Speaking during a vigil organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in memory of her father on Sunday, November 15, the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley constituency said “Rawlings led an inclusive government which even before the era of constitutional rule understood the value of every body’s opinion in decision making.



“I pray that as we approach the elections on December 7, we let these values live within us and absolutely protect what we have as a nation because that is how we will honour his memory.”



A huge crowd of mourners believed to be sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sunday evening thronged the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle to keep vigil in honour of the late founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.



The first president of the Fourth Republic and the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings died Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

President Akufo-Addo has declared 7-day national mourning and directed all flags to fly at half-mast while the government together with the bereaved family plans a state burial for the deceased former president.



The NDC has however started a series of activities in honour of their founder, one of which is the vigil held at the Obra Spot.



In attendance were the presidential candidate of the party, John Dramani Mahama, second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddirisu, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the family of the late J.J Rawlings represented by Zanetor and Kimathi among other leading members of the party and sympathizers.