Rawlings meant different things to different people – Joyce Aryee

Rawlings was buried at the military cemetery in Accra

A former Rawlings appointee has said the late president for good reason divided public opinion because he was different things to different people.

Madam Joyce Aryee was sharing tributes and experiences of her time working with Rawlings on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show today.



“I think he was different things to different people, frankly. So if he knew you well and you were friendly, he will let down his guard and be friendly, (and) joke. He loved to make jokes about people ….but to others, I cannot say what he meant to others.



She underscored the fact that the deceased president was passionate and his passion helped drive people who worked with him.

“He was very passionate about what he believed in and passion always is a good drive and enables others to come along to do the things that the leader believes in,” she added.



A childhood acquaintance of Rawlings and his future wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Madam Aryee held different portfolios in Rawlings’ Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC, government.



She is currently the founder and Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministries, a Christian, para-church organization.