Rawlings picks up new voter ID

Former President, Flt.-Lt. (Rtd) Jerry John Rawlings has picked up a copy of the Electoral Commission's new voters ID card.
Mr. Rawlings, who visited the PWD Maintenance Unit Castle registration centre in the Klottey Korle constituency of the Greater Accra Region to participate in the registration exercise went through the various set protocols and eventually picked up his card within 7 minutes.
The former President was accompanied by his daughter and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.
The Electoral Commission which confirmed this in a tweet said,
"Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has visited the PWD 2, Registration Centre in the Klottey Korle constituency to participate in the voters registration exercise. It took him about seven minutes to complete the exercise."
Below are some of the pictures
Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has visited the PWD 2, Registration Centre in the Klottey Korle constituency to participate in the voters registration exercise. It took him about seven minutes to complete the exercise. pic.twitter.com/LwjLTfR1mC— Electoral Commission Of Ghana (@ECGhanaOfficial) July 9, 2020
