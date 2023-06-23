Rawlings remains our motivation for inner strength - Alhaji Said Sinare

Ghana's former president, Jerry John Rawlings

Source: Japhet, Contributor

Alhaji Said Sinare, the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress( NDC), has felicitated the late founder of his party, Jerry John Rawlings, on his 76th posthumous birthday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday on his official Twitter and Facebook pages, the Rawlings look-alike described his former boss as a man who is a model for inner strength.



You nursed dreams, worked tirelessly to accomplish them, and touched lives positively with the products of your endeavours. You ran the life race like a true legend and left great legacies behind. @officeofJJR remains a motivation for inner strength, he stated.

Speaking to the media, the founder of Zongos for the NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare, stated that the death of his former boss symbolised patriotism, integrity, loyalty to a principled approach in national affairs, intellectualism in politics, and steadfastness in political allegiance.



This, he said, has created a vacuum truly comparable to the fall of a large tree that leaves the forest bare and empty in Ghanaian politics.