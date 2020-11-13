Rawlings respected Parliament – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye has said the late former president Jerry John Rawlings respected the House when he was in office and even after serving his term.

In a press release, the Speaker of Parliament acknowledged the contribution of Rawlings to the country’s current democratic dispensation, which cannot be glossed over.



“He was a great statesman who devotedly spoke against corruption in all its forms.



“His frequent appearances at functions in Parliament were always occasioned with warm exchanges between him and the Speaker, Leaders, and Members from both sides of the House.



“His last public appearance was at the funeral rites of his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui, about two weeks ago at which event he looked his usual hale and hearty self.”

The statement further said: “Speaker Oquaye and the entire of Parliament extend their condolences to his wife, former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, his children, extended family, friends, political colleagues, and the entire nation.”



The passing of the late former president is a great loss to the Republic, the statement concluded.







