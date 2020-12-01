Rawlings’s funeral planning committee angers Anlo Traditional Council

Rawlings died at age 73

The Anlo Traditional Council has expressed outrage over what it contends to be the ‘total disrespect’ shown it by the planning committee of former President Jerry John Rawlings’s funeral.

Head of the Funeral Planning Committee, James Victor Gbehor, announced on Monday, November 30, in a statement that Wednesday, December 23 has been agreed on as the day for the burial and funeral of the late president.



He stated that the family and the government are working together to give Rawlings a befitting burial.



“The family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has, in consultation with the government, agreed that the date for the State funeral of the former President is confirmed for Wednesday, 23 December 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra.”



“The family is working in conjunction with the government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course,” the statement said.



In a statement issued on Monday, November 30, 2020, the Anlo Traditional Council said the arrangements as mentioned in the statement are an affront to the customs and traditions of the Anlo people.



The council stated that the late president was a chief of the Anlo state and must be buried in accordance with the traditions and customs of the Anlo people.

“The Anlo Traditional Council wishes to express in its strongest possible terms its total outrage for the disrespect shown to the culture and traditions, mores and usages of our practices in the release of the so-called statement.”



“Our anger stems from the fact that President JJ Rawlings was not only a former Head of State and President of the Republic of Ghana, he was also a properly installed Chief of Anlo land whose unfortunate demise must be dealt with in accordance with customs and traditions of Anlo.”



“It needs to be brought to the attention of the public that the traditional council had brought to the attention of the immediate family concerns on how to proceed with the funeral arrangements and was to have met them for final input into the funeral arrangement.”



The council, therefore, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “ensure that the right procedures are adhered to”.







