Rawlings should have publicly apologized for his atrocities before dying - Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings should have at least confessed his sins before dying.

According to him, Rawlings was involved in several atrocities and it was imperative that he confessed and apologized to the people of Ghana before he died.



Nana Obiri Boahen who made this known in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “Sometimes, one must come out openly and make a confession when he has erred. It is very important. All throughout his life, when he [Mr. Rawlings] was alive, some of us took him on.



"And I kept on saying that I wished Rawlings would one day come out openly to tell the whole world that ‘I Jerry John Rawlings as a human being, I might have stepped on the toes of some people and I do hereby render an unqualified apology to those individuals’ – That would have been the best. But he never made such confession.”



Ghana’s first President under the fourth Republic died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Jerry John Rawlings was buried at the Military Cemetery in Accra after three days of funeral rites were held in his memory.







