Rawlings stood up for keeping power in check - British High Commissioner eulogises ex-president

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker has eulogised former President Jerry John Rawlings as someone who stood up for keeping power in check even when he retired from active politics.

According to the British Diplomat, the death of ex-President Rawlings comes as a sad one and that the opportunity to sign his book of condolence affords him the chance to pay tribute to Mr Rawlings who he described as a man of the people.



“It has been a sad week and a week of reflection, I am glad I could come and pay my tribute today. I think he stood as a man of the people. I remember in a fond way, him getting out and directing traffic and, that for me was an interesting way and a symbolic part of what he was all about. I think he stood up for making sure power was kept in check and I think he stood for ultimately the transition to democracy,” he told the media after signing the book of condolence opened for Mr Rawlings by the state.



Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



The state, following his death, opened the book of condolence for him at the Accra International Conference Center.

A multitude of dignitaries, including the current government leadership as well as religious heads and members of the diplomatic community have so far signed.



The general public is expected to have the opportunity to sign the book of condolence on Thursday and Friday







