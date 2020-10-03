Rawlings threatens to protest in Parliament if rising sea erosion is not addressed

Former President, Flt. Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has vowed to stage a protest if parliament fails to address the rising sea erosion in the coastal areas of Ghana.

The former president says the phenomenon is destroying many properties.



According to Rawlings, the rate at which people who live along the coast are losing their lands, properties, and life to the sea is very alarming.



Speaking to the press when a Parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye visited him at his residence, the former president explained that the situation requires critical attention.



“It’s happening bit by bit. I am sharing this with you, because when it happens to you that is when you will appreciate how crucial it is to have soil under your feet,” Rawlings said.

The former president unapologetically revealed that he would embark on a solo protest at parliament with the inscription “give us some more groins” should the situation continue to persist without been addressed.



However, Rawlings also revealed that he would engage President Akufo-Addo to consider extending the sea defense to ensure that people living along the coast do not lose their lands to the sea.



Rawlings said, “Mr Speaker you should pay a visit to the communities and see for yourself. We need to extend the ground beyond what they are now.”



The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and his delegation visited the former president to commiserate with him following the death of his mother.