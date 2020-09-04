General News

Rawlings to speak at NDP congress

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is expected to deliver a solidarity message as a special guest at the upcoming congress of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

The NDP will, today (September 4) acclaim former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, as presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.



A statement signed by the Party’s General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said the former First Lady was chosen out of three aspirants.

This would be the first time Mr. Rawlings will deliver a message at the congress of the NDP which was formed in October 2012 by Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who broke away from the NDC after losing her desire to represent them to the late Mills.



Mrs. Rawlings was disqualified in 2012 by the EC for failing to meet requirements before the September 30 deadline to file nomination her documents.

