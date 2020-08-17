General News

Rawlings’ upcoming book ‘The Triumph of Evil' to ‘expose’ Prof Ahwoi

Jerry John Rawlings (L) and Prof Kwamena Ahwoi

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said the contents of a recent book published by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi is a deliberate ploy to preempt explosive revelations in an upcoming book.

According to the former President, his former appointtee published his now-popular book "Working with Rawlings" to preempt the secrets that will be exposed in his (Rawlings') book, "The Triumph of Evil."



"People like him [Prof Ahwoi] do not expect the NPP to let go of 2020, so they are hoping to utilise the opportunity of a loss, to damage Rawlings with some vicious, manufactured stuff," former President Rawlings wrote on his Twitter handle.



Professor Ahwoi's popular book, “Working with Rawlings” documents the working relationship between him and the former President.



Prof Ahwoi served under former President Rawlings as the Minister for Local Government, among other portfolios.



However, some of the surprising revelations in Prof Ahwoi’s book, according former President Rawlings, are false and aimed precisely damage his image.

Some critics of "Working with Rawlings" have also said the publication of the book is badly timed and may hurt the chances of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December presidential and parliamentary polls against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But the former President disagrees.



“There is nothing ill-timed about Kwamena Ahwoi serving dankwansere soup at this time. He needed to knock down Rawlings to preempt the exposure that Rawlings's book, "The Triumph Of Evil" promises to reveal about some of them. People like him do not expect the NPP to let go of 2020, so they are hoping to utilise the opportunity of a loss, to damage Rawlings with some vicious, manufactured stuff. Their cunning calculation is that Mahama and his running mate will step aside after 2020 while they consolidate their control over the party and provide their own flag-bearer and running mate for 2024,” Rawlings’ full post on Twittter read.





There is nothing ill-timed about Kwamena Ahwoi serving dankwansere soup at this time. He needed to knock down Rawlings... pic.twitter.com/lpwuuJrZmO — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) August 17, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.