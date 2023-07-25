Rawlings wanted me to become his spokesperson – Koku Anyidoho

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has narrated the kind of relationship he had with the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, even though he and Rawlings we not the best of friends, the late former president and family began to like him after he started defending Rawlings from attacks from some members of the NDC.



Anyidoho, who made these remarks in an interview on Kingdom FM, on Monday, added that after issuing a strong warning to NDC members who were attacking Rawlings, his daughter; Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, called him to offer him the job of being her father’s spokesperson.



“That was when I started getting calls from his office and his house with them telling me that the former president was watching.



“Even at a point in time, his daughter, Zanetor called me and asked whether I want to be her father’s spokesperson. But I said no I don’t want to be your father’s spokesperson, I’m just working on principal and I am not doing anything self-serving,” he said in Twi.



He said that when he became close to Rawlings, he informed him (Rawlings) that his criticism really got to the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills.

Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, added that he managed to convince Rawlings to visit Atta’s tomb during the celebration of the 8th anniversary of his death.



