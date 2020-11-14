Rawlings was a friend of CLOGSAG – Exec Secretary

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe-Addo, has said the late former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, worked in the interest of civil servants in Ghana.

He described Mr. Rawlings as a friend of CLOGSAG.



Mr. Bampoe-Addo was speaking in an interview on TV3 Friday, November 13 on the demise of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Former President Rawlings was a friend of CLOGSAG. He ensured that civil servants who were sacked unlawfully were all reinstated,” Mr. Bampoe-Addo said.

Mr. Rawlings also ensured that labour unions are strengthened to enable them push for better deals for their members, he added.



Mr. Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a short illness



