Rawlings was a hero, my ‘destiny’ helper - Sam Atta Mills

Sam Atta Mills, son of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills is convinced that some decisions made by the founding father of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings shaped his future.

Describing the sudden death of Jerry John Rawlings as sad, he said the former president who once worked closely with his father contributed to his success now.



According to him, the late Jerry John Rawlings’ decision to appoint his father as his running mate in 1996, and the subsequent endorsement of his presidential bid in 2008 contributed to the recognition he enjoys now.



Sam Atta Mills was speaking to journalists after signing the Book of Condolence stationed at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Monday, November 16, 2020.



“He helped shape my future, and I’m very grateful for that. The fact that he picked my father in 1996 to be his running mate and to also be the vice president of Ghana and he personally campaigned for my father in 2008 and made sure that he became president had a huge impact in my life,” Sam Atta Mills said.

Adding that, “today I get the level of recognition because of those single decisions that he made…”



Recounting his last visit to the late former president, he said, “I met him just a few weeks before he passed away. He extended me that opportunity to meet him, and we had a very good discussion.”



Jerry John Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.



