Rawlings was a worried soul - Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu has said that former President Jerry John Rawlings prior to his death was worried that the country he had once led and tried to put on a path of growth was relapsing.

According to him, Ex-President Rawlings in his time as a leader of the country took Ghana through "thunder and blood" in the hope that it will purify the nation.



The majority leader stated that he believes history will be kind to Mr Rawlings on whether he succeeded in his quest or not and that the chroniclers of history will be the better judges on whether he was let down in the process or not.



However, to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, "Rawlings remained a warrior and up to his death, he was a worried soul that the country was relapsing."



Describing the leadership era of the late former President, Mr Kyei Mensa said even though the methods used by Mr Rawlings in his days of leadership could be questioned, he had a pure heart with which without a doubt meant well for Ghana.

"As an individual, he, in my view was pure at heart. His methods to achieve his vision are matters that we could perhaps question. But without doubt, he meant well ultimately for the country. So on this occasion, we can only wish that God grants his soul eternal rest," he said.



The Minister made this statement after signing the book of condolence opened for Ex-President Rawlings at the Accra International Conference Center by the state on Friday.



