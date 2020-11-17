Rawlings was protecting Amidu in the performance of his duty – Ndebugri

Lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre, former Zebilla MP

Lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre, the former Zebilla MP, has confirmed Martin Amidu’s major reason for resigning from the Office of the Special Prosecutor as being the sudden demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Ndebugre, the main reason Amidu was able to discharge his duties without any fear or favour was that the late former President served as the only conduit between Amidu and President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Consequently, it was only right for him to resign immediately after Rawlings’s death.



Lawyer Ndebugre explained to Joy News Monday evening what Martin Amidu meant in his resignation letter by stating “the vacuum created on 12th November 2020”.



Ndebugre clarified that the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, which occurred on 12 November 2020 has removed “the only protection” Amidu had and therefore he had no choice but to resign immediately.



“It only means that it was John Rawlings protecting him in the performance of his duty,” Ndebugre inferred.



He, however, added that no matter how things played out during Martin Amidu’s tenure as Special Prosecutor, questions must be asked about why he resigned.

“The President has called him trying to stop him. They used Martin Amidu as a cover-up for their deeds and I think we should be talking about that instead,” Ndebugre said.



On Monday, Martin Amidu wrote to President Nana Akufo-Addo explaining his decision to resign from his position.



This, according to Amidu, was to enable his appointing authority to find a replacement as required by law since he could no longer defend his office.



“This is to inform the public that I resigned from my position as the Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor with immediate effect upon the submission of my letter of resignation with reference number OSP/2/AM/14 dated November 16, 2020, which was received at the Office of the President at 15:15 HRS this afternoon,” a part of Martin Amidu’s resignation letter to the President read.



Amidu was appointed the Special Prosecutor only about three years ago in 2018.