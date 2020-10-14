Razak Kojo Opoku’s 'Vote for Akufo-Addo and all NPP MPs' campaign takes off

Some of the ladies with the placards

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

As the 2020 elections draws near, a vigorous political campaign to ensure re-election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Akufo-Addo and all the 275 Parliamentary candidates of the party, took off today in some parts of Accra.

Scores of the ladies belonging the NPP, claded in the party colours, were seen around Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra with placards inscriptions to promote the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led government.



The campaign, which was initiated by the President and Founder of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku, is expected to be replicated throughout the country.

Akufo-Addo-led government projects such as “free SHS, One-Vilage-One-Dam, One-District-One-Factory, mobile money interoperability, among others, he believes, must be promoted.



Mr. Kojo Opoku is of the view that President Akufo-Addo and his team will be able to deliver the full NPP manifesto promises to the good people of Ghana, if additional four years is given to the President and his team.

