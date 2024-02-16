Re: Sex for Fish - Your attempt to tarnish Jomoro's image is rhetoric, we will resist this callous behaviour

File photo: Fishermen in Jomoro have been accused of sleeping with girls and paying them with fish

Source: Western Nzema Youth League

We woke up to a malicious news publication from Multimedia's Joynews and myjoyonline.com with the title "Sex for Fish" in Jomoro with the source being Mavis Sakyeaba Addo.

The article was published on February 12, 2024.



We are struggling to believe and come to terms with this charlatan attitude toward Multimedia and the fact that due diligence was never conducted by their assessors before putting out this novice publication.



On record, there is no Sex for Fish in Jomoro, and we will legitimately maintain the integrity of Jomoro and preserve the ideals of Nzemaland.



As a Fourth Estate, You should be proactive and positive in your deliveries. We see that you are towing the part to discredit your existing reputation.



There is growing despondency among the youth of Jomoro and Nzema regarding this untruth and nothing to write home about publication. We have carefully noticed that there is a calculated attempt to degenerate the hard-won reputation of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's paternal hometown.

We are very much disappointed at the municipality's leadership for allowing themselves to be manipulated to shed falsehood.



We believe this time should have been used by the MCE to highlight the opportunities Jomoro offers, our development deficits, youth unemployment, and lack of social amenities. Jomoro is battling with terrible road networks and an example is the road to the district capital.



We expected Multimedia to look out for the deficits and orientation that can add value to the nation but not to give us a bad image. We are very sad, Multimedia. You have 7 days to apologise or face our legitimate wrath.



The so-called fish for sex is a charade and publicity stun by Multimedia and its cohorts who are bent on reducing the name of Jomoro to the mud.



We the youth want to assure everybody that we will legitimately resist any attempt to demoralise our homeland.

We regard this as a libel on the part of the youth because nothing of that sort happens in Jomoro. Joynews and Multimedia need to be kind to their readers and listeners. This is not befitting.



Facts we need to deal with the empty publication of Multimedia:



All the people(assessors) the said publication engaged in are not indigenes of Nzema.



Even the said area that the assessors were engaged in is a Fante-dominant area along the shore. The fact is that Nzema's are not into fishing thus, this publication has goofed and may be retracted with immediate effect.



Rights, we believe are seriously being infringed with this publication and thus, CHRAJ has been duly notified to address this.

Multimedia erred and must know that all the normal rules of civilised writing and news publication still apply in journalism. Even if you have a lot to say, there should not be a limit on the characters to include in your write-up. They should have invited all stakeholders which Joynews failed to do.



Joynews is making a case that criticisms of its publication are unwarranted and thus, the youth are deciding on the next step to take. Jomoro is from a very big family called Nzemaland but is very nucleated.



Purpose of this rejoinder:



This is the rational response to the media's attempt to corrupt Jomoro and Nzemaland.



Our quest is to keep the prestige of Jomoro which is the California of Africa and home to various UNESCO heritage sites like Nzulezo, and Ankasa Conservation Forest.

If you have feedback from multiple assessors, it is tempting to lump them together. This is a great way to deal with some criticisms at once, especially as you probably don’t have a lot of space and information. This is an advice to Multimedia's Joynews as nation-building continues.