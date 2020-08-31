Politics

Re-elect Akufo-Addo to consolidate gains – Opoku Ansah

Davis Opoku Ansah (OPK) is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Mpreaso

Mr Davis Opoku Ansah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Mpraeso Constituency, has called for the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue with the massive infrastructure gains of the country.

He said the Government had made gains in educational policy and infrastructure and that the Free Senior High School Policy alone had more than 1.2 million students benefiting.



Mr Ansah said this at the inauguration of the constituency campaign team and working committees at Asakraka in the Mpraeso Constituency of the Eastern Region.



He said the Government, in addition to implementing its flagship Free SHS Policy, had added to the school infrastructure to sustain the programme, while absorbing the examination fees of all the final year students.



Mr Ansah said parents could, therefore, invest those monies meant for the fees into their businesses and meet other demands.



He said the Akufo-Addo-led Government had cleared the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) debt it met on the assumption of office and had made the Scheme highly operational and effective.



"When this government took office, the NHIS was heavily indebted, where service providers were in debts because the government then couldn't pay them. However, we have since paid all the debts," he said.

Mr Ansah advised the campaign team and working committees to work hard for victory bearing in mind that the Party could only win the 30,000 vote target in the constituency through hard work and dedication.



"Let's forge ahead together and work hard for victory. Let's put in our best in this campaigning season to deliver our targeted votes," he said.



Mr Ansah promised to put the interest of the constituents first and prioritize their social and economic needs by providing basic social amenities and employment opportunities.



The campaign team has the parliamentary candidate and the Constituency Chairman as co-chairmen, with the executives as members.



The working committees include advisory committee, volunteering committee, new media committee, and election and research committee.

