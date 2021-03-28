Re-opening of borders engage attention of lawmakers

Dorcas Toffey, MP, Jomoro

Concerns regarding the re-opening of the country’s borders engaged the attention of the country’s lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Miss Dorcas Toffey, in an opening statement to the discussion appealed to the government to re-open the country’s borders just as it did for the airport.



Madam Toffey, said the economic activities of residents living along the borders are centred right there.

She suggested that measures be put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 at these entry points.